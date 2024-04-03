Finnish government enacts social security cuts as strikes enter 4th week

(MENAFN) The Finnish government, headed by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, implemented its first significant reductions in social security measures on Monday, coinciding with the extension of strikes by the country's prominent trade unions into their fourth consecutive week.



"Social security has to be renewed into the direction that it encourages the choice of accepting work," Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, the Minister of Social Security, reiterated on Finnish national radio that the reforms are imperative, emphasizing their necessity.



Grahn-Laasonen emphasized that the government's proposed plans, which have been submitted to parliament, aim to generate employment for 74,000 individuals and result in a 1.7 billion euro (approximately 1.83 billion US dollars) reduction in public spending.



According to the Social Insurance Institution (Kela), approximately half a million households will feel the impact of these cuts, with the most significant repercussions anticipated for young people who are either unemployed or living independently.



In Finland, individuals aged 18 and above are eligible for public housing support, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.



As part of the overhaul, certain provisions, such as child support supplements in unemployment benefits, as well as the entitlement to earn up to 300 euros (approximately 323 US dollars) per month without forfeiting benefits, have been eliminated.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108052445