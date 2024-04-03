Devastating fire engulfs almost 450 shops, 9 homes in Myanmar's Bago

(MENAFN) A devastating fire ravaged a municipal market located in Kyauktaga Township within Myanmar's Bago region, according to an official from the Bago region Fire Services Department on Wednesday. The fire, which broke out at approximately 6 PM local time on Tuesday, engulfed numerous shops and houses in its path.



Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties resulting from the fire thus far, the official confirmed to a Chinese news agency. However, the scale of destruction caused by the blaze is significant, with approximately 450 out of nearly 500 shops in the market, along with nine adjacent houses, consumed by flames.



Efforts to contain and extinguish the fire lasted nearly six hours, with authorities finally managing to bring the inferno under control. Initial investigations suggest that the fire originated from a barbershop, with a suspected electrical wire failure being cited as the likely cause. However, a thorough investigation into the incident is still ongoing, the official stated.



The consequences of the fire are severe, with extensive damage inflicted upon various goods including groceries, clothing, and food items within the market. Authorities are currently conducting assessments to ascertain the full extent of the damage and the resulting losses incurred by the affected individuals and businesses.

