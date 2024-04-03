Chinese yuan strengthens slightly against US dollar, reaching 7.0949

(MENAFN) According to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System, the central parity rate of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (RMB) or yuan, saw a slight strengthening of 8 pips against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching 7.0949. This adjustment in the central parity rate is significant as it influences the trading dynamics of the yuan in China's spot foreign exchange market.



In China's spot foreign exchange market, the value of the yuan is permitted to fluctuate within a range of 2 percent, either appreciating or depreciating, from the central parity rate established by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This mechanism allows for a certain level of flexibility in the exchange rate, enabling market forces to play a role in determining the currency's value.



It's important to note that the central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is determined by calculating a weighted average of prices quoted by market makers before the commencement of trading in the interbank market each business day. This methodology ensures that the central parity rate reflects the prevailing market conditions and takes into account the input of multiple market participants.

