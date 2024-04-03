Ghulam Nabi Azad To Contest From Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will contest the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.
After leaving the Congress, ex-CM Azad formed his own political party called the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).
Talking to IANS, DPAP sources said that Azad will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
Azad was defeated in 2014 by Dr. Jitendra Singh of the BJP in the Kathua-Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.
Azad's lieutenant, GM Saroori has already filed his papers for the Kathua-Udhampur constituency where Dr. Jitendra Singh is seeking re-election for the third term.
Senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad is fighting elections for the National Conference (NC) from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.
There are 18,30294 voters including 930,379 males, 988,888 females and 27 third gender who will cast their votes at 2,338 polling stations on May 7.
