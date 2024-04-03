China's leading liquor brand sees 18.04 percent revenue increase in 2023

(MENAFN) In its recently released annual report, Kweichow Moutai, China's foremost liquor manufacturer renowned for its iconic Maotai liquor, showcased remarkable financial performance for the fiscal year 2023. The company reported an operating revenue of 150.56 billion yuan, representing a substantial increase of 18.04 percent compared to the previous year. This robust growth in revenue underscores Kweichow Moutai's unwavering market dominance and its ability to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences.



Moreover, Kweichow Moutai also recorded a notable rise in net profit, which surged by 19.16 percent year-on-year to reach 74.73 billion yuan. This impressive profitability highlights the company's adept management strategies and operational efficiency in navigating market dynamics and maximizing shareholder value.



Central to Kweichow Moutai's success is its famed Maotai liquor, distilled in the picturesque town of Maotai nestled within Guizhou Province in southwest China. This renowned liquor holds a revered status in Chinese culture and is synonymous with luxury and prestige. It is often served at esteemed state banquets and diplomatic gatherings, further solidifying its reputation as a symbol of sophistication and tradition.



The consistent growth and financial prosperity exhibited by Kweichow Moutai underscore its resilience and adaptability in the face of economic challenges and changing consumer preferences. As a trailblazer in the beverage industry, Kweichow Moutai continues to innovate and expand its product offerings while remaining steadfast in its commitment to upholding the rich heritage and quality associated with its esteemed Maotai liquor.

