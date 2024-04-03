Deadly fire engulfs Istanbul high-rise, claiming at least 29 lives

(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted from the basement of a 16-storey building in central Istanbul on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 29 individuals. Despite a massive emergency response, including numerous fire trucks and ambulances, the flames and dense smoke persisted for hours, engulfing the structure.



In the late afternoon, approximately 20 fire trucks and ambulances remained stationed around the building, while a police cordon maintained a distance of 100 meters (yards) from the charred facade. A reporter from a French news agency observed three firefighters, visibly exhausted, seated on the ground with faces blackened by smoke and equipment in hand.



The fire reportedly broke out at 12:47 local time (0947 GMT), according to the city governor's office. However, it wasn't until late afternoon that Davut Gul's team confirmed the extinguishing of the blaze.



In addition to the tragic loss of 29 lives, one individual remained hospitalized for treatment, as stated by the governor's office. The exact cause of death for the victims, whether from smoke inhalation or flames, was not immediately clarified.



"An investigation has been opened into the fire that occurred in Gayrettepe (neighbourhood) in the Besiktas district of Istanbul," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote in a post on social media platform X.



According to information provided by the governor's office, the fire broke out while workmen were conducting renovations in the basement of the building.

