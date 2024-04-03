BLME announces new Chief Revenue Officer for digital bank, Nomo

(MENAFN- Luther Pendragon) 2nd April 2024



BLME has appointed Paul Szumilewicz as Chief Revenue Officer for its digital bank, Nomo. Paul is a highly respected figure in the industry, and comes with a particular focus on leading business growth in the digital platform space.



This is a newly-created role within the bank, and Paul will assume responsibility for overseeing Nomo’s revenue creation, including identifying new consumer and market opportunities and enhancing existing products. He will be instrumental in forming the bank’s strategy and vision, and will drive the growth of Nomo in its key markets.



Paul joins from C. Hoare and Co, where he was Chief Operating and Customer Officer. Prior to this, he was Global Head of Digital Transformation and Agile Deployment at HSBC, where he led the transformation and commercialisation of the bank’s digital channels. Paul has spent much of his 23 years in the financial services industry working in the Middle East in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Lebanon, and is an expert in driving strategic change and accelerating growth.



Paul Szumilewicz said:



“I’m incredibly excited to join Nomo at such an important moment in its growth journey, and am particularly looking forward to evolving the brand to embed and grow in existing markets and products, and explore strategic opportunities elsewhere. Nomo has huge potential to become the leading cross-border bank for GCC customers, and I can’t wait to work with Nomo’s talented team to drive forward its growth.”



Andrew Ball, Chief Executive Officer, BLME, commented:



“Paul’s impressive track record in growing and effecting transformational change at digital banks makes him the perfect fit for Nomo. We have ambitious growth plans for the bank and I look forward to working with Paul as we grow the proposition, expanding and reaching increasing numbers of customers across the GCC.”



Paul also sits on the University of Birmingham Business Advisory Board and is a Non-Executive Director of a fast-growing Sport England governing body.





