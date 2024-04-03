(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Today’s market analysis on behalf of Michael Brown Senior Research Strategist at Pepperstone
“Spot gold rallied to fresh record highs, just shy of $2,300/oz, with bullion’s bullish momentum from last week continuing as the second quarter got underway. Simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may have spurred some demand, while continued expectations for the Fed to begin policy normalisation this year, even if the first 25bp cut is now pencilled in for July, is also providing support. For now, momentum seems set to remain with the bulls, with the yellow metal’s rally showing few signs of stalling thus far.“
