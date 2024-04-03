India's Tejas Vs Pakistan's JF-17 In Low-Cost Fighter Showdown

On development and cost, India Aerospace and Defense Bulletin notes in a November 2023 article that the Tejas was conceptualized as a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21s, which were first acquired from Russia in the 1960s and will eventually become the backbone of the IAF with a planned 870 units.

That can't happen soon enough in light of the alarming crash record of the IAF's MiG-21s, as documented by the India Aerospace and Defense Bulletin. While India's MiG-21s have been upgraded over the years, the 2019 shootdown of one by a Pakistani F-16 or JF-17 may have definitively shown the aircraft's obsolescence.

In January 2024, Asia Times noted that the JF-17, which first flew in 2003, is a joint project between the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and China's Chengdu Aircraft Industry Complex (CAC). Early JF-17 airframes were exclusively made in China but now Pakistan builds 58% of the aircraft and the remaining 42% in China.

While the JF-17's relatively low price of US$15-25 million makes it viable for developing world air forces, it is not designed to take on advanced fighters such as the F-22 and F-35 but rather for use against lightly armed insurgents or adversaries with basic air defenses.

As India's Tejas and Pakistan's JF-17 were designed according to similar requirements for low-cost fighter jets, they have similar technical characteristics.

India Defense Research Wing (IDRW) noted in July 2023 that the first 21 Tejas Mk 1A airframes will have the Israeli ELTA ELM-2052 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar while development and integration of India's indigenous Uttam radar gets up to speed.

Airforce Technology notes that the Tejas fighter jet's cockpit has advanced displays, a return-to-home base panel and keyboard. The same report says Bharat Electronics created the displays while the government-owned Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO) developed the head-up display (HUD).

Airforce Technology states that the Tejas features a helmet-mounted display and sight, hands-on throttle and stick control system (HOTAS), fly-by-wire digital automatic flight control and an inertial navigation system with integrated GPS. It also notes that the cockpit includes an environmental control system and avionics suite with various systems such as a ground proximity warning system and GPS.

All Tejas variants will have a 30mm Russian GSh-30-1 gun, which the IAF has extensive experience in using and maintaining, and use several foreign and Indian-made weapons.

Janes noted in December 2023 that the JF-17 Block III uses the Chinese KLJ-7A AESA radar, with a claimed maximum range of 170 kilometers. Furthermore, PakDefense notes in a June 2022 article that the JF-17 Block III has an advanced avionics suite, HOTAS, advanced datalink systems, night-vision compatible displays, infrared search and track (IRST), and GPS/GLONASS capability.

Airforce Technology notes that the JF-17 can be armed with a Russian GSh-23 dual-barrel 23-millimeter or GSh-30 dual-barrel 30-millimeter cannon. The same report says the JF-17 can use China's PL family of AAMs and the US-made AIM-9L alongside various unguided bombs, satellite-guided bombs, rockets, anti-ship missiles and anti-radiation missiles.

While India's Tejas has yet to be sold for export, the JF-17 has already won significant international sales.

The JF-17 Block III fighter. Photo: China Ministry of Defense