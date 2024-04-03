Egypt's President Sworn In For Third Term In New Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Apr 3 (NNN-MENA) – Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, took the constitutional oath yesterday, as president of Egypt for a third consecutive term in office, serving until 2030, the Nile TV reported.

In an aired ceremony, held at the headquarters of the Egyptian Parliament in the New Administrative Capital, Sisi vowed to“protect the republican system, respect the constitution and the law, safeguard the people's interests, and to preserve the independence of the nation and the unity of land.”

“I reaffirm my commitment to continuing the journey of nation-building and fulfilling the aspirations of the Egyptian people, in building a modern democratic state,” the Egyptian president said in a speech, after taking the oath.

He reiterated his top priorities are safeguarding the nation's security and achieving development and progress“in the turbulent regional surroundings.”

Stressing the government is devising strategies“to maximise the economic resources of Egypt in the face of crises,” Sisi said,“We work on boosting the contribution of the private sector in different developmental areas.”

Sisi emerged victorious in Egypt's 2024 presidential elections in Dec, 2023, winning 89.6 percent of valid votes. According to the Egyptian constitution, established in 2014, with amendments in 2019, he will serve a six-year presidential term which runs from 2024 to 2030.

He was first elected Egyptian president for four years in 2014 and was re-elected for a second term in 2018.– NNN-MENA