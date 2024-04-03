Azerbaijani Handball National Team Set For Today's Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Among teams consisting of female handball players, the fifthround of the European Championship qualifying stage will begintoday.
According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani national team, which isin Group 5, will play their next game.
They will host the Northern Macedonian team. The match, to beheld at the Baku Sports Palace, will start at 17:00.
In the previous meeting between the teams held in NorthMacedonia, the hosts secured a 40-17 victory.
Currently, the Azerbaijani national team is in fourth place inthe group with 2 points. Northern Macedonia, on the other hand, isin second place with 4 points.
