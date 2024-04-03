Azerbaijan, Pakistan Hold Talks On Cooperation In Social Protection Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, helddiscussions with Pakistan's Federal Minister for OverseasPakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain,on cooperation in the employment and social protection sectorsbetween the two countries, Azernews reports,citing a post shared by Khazar Farhadov in his X socialaccount.
The post reads that the meeting was productive and the sidesdiscussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the labor,employment and social protection sectors.
