A total of 16 pieces of weapons were found and seized in thecity of Khankandi, Azernews reports, citing thepress service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

On April 2, 14 automatic weapons, one machine gun, one rifle, 47cartridge combs, 900 cartridges of various calibers and otherammunition were found and taken from the scene in Khankandi city asa result of actions carried out by Azerbaijani police officers.

Recall that arms and munitions have been found in undisclosedlocations, including the basements of schools, nurseries, andassorted structures, in the liberated regions of Azerbaijan'sGarabagh.

Once more, the presence of weaponry linked to Armenianseparatists has been affirmed, indicating illicit efforts byArmenians to engage in terrorist activities and provocations withinAzerbaijani territories.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2023, the AzerbaijaniArmy conducted swift anti-terrorist operations resulting in thedisarmament of Armenian separatists in Garabagh. Subsequently,leaders of separatist factions were apprehended and brought toBaku, where they were lawfully detained.