Missile Attack On Dnipro Damages Apartment Blocks, Four Educational Institutions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipro, four educational institutions, apartment blocks, and cars were damaged in a missile attack that took place on the evening of April 2.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to updated information, 4 educational institutions, 9 apartment blocks, and 25 cars were damaged in yesterday's attack on Dnipro," the statement reads.

Lysak added that at about midnight on April 3, Russian forces attacked the Myrove community in the Nikopol district. They dropped explosives from a UAV. No casualties were reported.

As reported, yesterday the enemy fired a missile at the city of Dnipro. Eighteen people were injured. Five of the 12 hospitalized people are children.