Air Defenses Destroy All Four Shahed Uavs Launched By Russia At Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 3, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as deployed four Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The air defense forces destroyed all drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"On the night of April 3, 2024, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and launched 4 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is added that units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down the Shahed UAVs in the Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions.

As Ukrinform reported, in March, the Defense Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 976.

Photo: Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces