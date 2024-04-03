Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 444,370

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 3, 2024 amount to about 444,370 invaders, including another 710 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,009 enemy tanks (+11 in the past day), 13,368 armored combat vehicles (+18), 11,142 artillery systems (+30), 1,025 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 745 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,796 unmanned aerial vehicles (+17), 2,059 cruise missiles (+1), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,813 motor vehicles (+30), and 1,838 special equipment units (+6).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 976 enemy artillery systems in March 2024, the highest monthly figure since the full-scale invasion.