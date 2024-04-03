UP Truckers Await Payment For Containers Used In Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bulandshahr, April 3 (IANS) A group of truck owners in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have held back containers used in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as they have not been paid their dues.

The containers belonged to a transport company.

The aggrieved truckers -- Moti Singh, Satyendra Singh, Dharmendra Singh and Ram Krishan of Anupshahr -- have now written to the station in charge of the local police station, seeking redressal.

They have said that they have held back 25 containers belonging to transporters -- Manoj Kumar of Haridwar Transport Service in Delhi and Anil Kaushik.

These containers were taken for Rahul's rally in December last year.

They have urged the police officer to intervene in the matter and ensure their payment, running into lakhs of rupees, so that the containers can be returned to the transporters.

The transporters, according to sources, claim that the money is yet to be paid by Congress to them.

The aggrieved truckers have now threatened that they would approach the courts if they did not get their payment. When contacted, a UPCC spokesman said that he was not apprised of the matter and the party leaders in Delhi should be contacted.