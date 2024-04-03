Drake & Scull International permits capital restructuring plan

(MENAFN) During the General Assembly convened on Monday, Drake & Scull International endorsed the proposals set forth by its Board of Directors aimed at restructuring the company and bolstering its capital by 600 million UAE dirhams. This move is intended to elevate the company's capital to approximately 3.470 billion dirhams, achieved through the issuance of 2.4 billion new shares, each valued at one dirham. Notably, the issuance includes a discounted price of 0.75 dirhams per share, resulting in an effective issue price of 0.25 dirhams per share as part of the capital increase.



Engineer Shafiq Abdel Hamid, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Drake & Scull International, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the capital restructuring plan, highlighting its pivotal role in averting the company's liquidation. The primary objectives of the restructuring plan are to safeguard the interests of shareholders, ensure business continuity, and deliver enhanced returns for creditors, surpassing those attainable in the event of liquidation. Hamid underscored the significance of this strategic initiative in supporting the national economy and fostering confidence within the financial market.



The capital restructuring initiative signifies a proactive approach by Drake & Scull International to navigate through financial challenges and fortify its position within the industry. By bolstering its capital base and implementing measures to optimize operational efficiency, the company aims to lay a foundation for sustainable growth and resilience. Moreover, the endorsement of the restructuring plan reflects a collective commitment to revitalizing the company's prospects and unlocking its full potential in alignment with broader economic objectives.



As Drake & Scull International embarks on this pivotal phase of its corporate journey, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in terms of enhanced financial stability, improved shareholder value, and strengthened market positioning. The approval of the capital restructuring plan underscores the company's determination to chart a course towards long-term viability and prosperity, while reaffirming its commitment to creating value for all stakeholders.

