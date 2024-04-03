Akshay Oberoi Turns Terrorist In Jackie Shroff-Starrer Espionage Thriller ‘Two Zero One Four’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who was last seen in 'Fighter', will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller 'Two Zero One Four' starring Jackie Shroff. In the film, he will portray a terrorist on screen.
Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the film promises to be an enthralling Indian spy thriller, shot in locations including Mumbai, Kutch, and Russia.
Akshay said: "Playing a terrorist in 'Two Zero One Four' is a thrilling opportunity. It is a departure from my previous roles and presents a new challenge that I eagerly embrace."
Joining Akshay in the cast is veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who will portray the role of an army officer.
