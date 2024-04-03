World Bank report focuses on challenges, potential of Asian economies

(MENAFN) In a recent report issued by the World Bank, concerns are raised about the performance of Asian economies, with growth projections indicating a slowdown to 4.5 percent in the current year, down from 5.1 percent in 2023. The report identifies several factors contributing to this deceleration, including mounting debt levels, trade barriers, and policy uncertainties, all of which are collectively dampening the region's economic dynamism. Moreover, it emphasizes the urgent need for governments to address underlying issues such as inadequate social safety nets and insufficient investment in education to foster long-term sustainability.



Despite facing headwinds, Asia's economies still outpace much of the rest of the world in terms of growth, albeit at a slower pace than pre-pandemic levels. A resurgence in global trade, forecasted to grow by 2.3 percent this year after a mere 0.2 percent increase in 2023, along with accommodative monetary policies as central banks slash interest rates, are expected to mitigate the effects of subdued growth, particularly in China.



Aditya Mattu, the World Bank's chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific, underscored the discrepancy between the region's performance and its potential during an online press conference. He noted that while Asian economies continue to fare relatively well compared to global counterparts, they are falling short of achieving their full capabilities. A notable concern highlighted in the report is the perceived underperformance of leading companies within the region, signaling a potential hindrance to driving economic growth and innovation.



A significant risk factor identified in the report is the possibility that major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, may opt to maintain interest rates at elevated levels compared to pre-pandemic levels. Such a scenario could further exacerbate economic challenges and impede the region's recovery efforts, underscoring the need for careful monetary policy management and proactive measures to stimulate growth.



In summary, the World Bank report underscores both the resilience and vulnerabilities of Asian economies in the face of evolving global economic dynamics. While the region continues to exhibit strength relative to other parts of the world, concerted efforts are required to address systemic issues and unlock its full potential for sustainable growth and development.

