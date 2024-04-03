Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad To File Nomination

(MENAFN- IANS) Kannur (Kerala), April 3 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad on Wednesday to file his nomination.

He was accompanied by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

After arriving at the Kannur airport, the two flew to Wayanad in a helicopter and were received by a crowd of supporters.

Both the leaders met their supporters. From there the two headed to the Wayanad Collectorate in a roadshow, where Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers.

Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from the constituency.

His opponents include CPI candidate Annie Raja, who is the wife of CPI General Secretary D. Raja, and the BJP's state president K. Surendran.

In the 2019 polls, Rahul Gandhi secured a landslide victory, with the highest margin of 4.31 lakh votes in the state.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections to elect all its 20 MPs.