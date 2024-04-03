Warm Weather Expected Across Jordan With Some Regions Experiencing Hot Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department forecast warm weather prevailing across most regions of the kingdom, with relatively hot conditions anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba until Friday.Today, Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be warm in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather. Clouds are expected to appear at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of Jordan. Winds will be light from the southeast, shifting to moderate northwesterly speeds in the afternoon.Similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday, with warm temperatures prevailing across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively hot weather. Some cloud cover is anticipated at medium and high altitudes in the southern parts of the kingdom. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active, especially in desert areas.Friday's weather outlook suggests warm conditions across most regions, with relatively hot temperatures persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds are expected to form at medium and high altitudes, particularly in the southern and eastern regions. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally picking up speed, especially in desert areas.The maximum and minimum temperatures for today in East Amman are projected to range between 29-17 degrees Celsius, while West Amman is expected to experience temperatures between 27-15 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to be between 25-16 degrees Celsius, and in the Sharah Mountains, temperatures will range from 26-14 degrees Celsius. Temperatures around the Dead Sea are expected to range between 36-22 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures are projected to be between 37-25 degrees Celsius.