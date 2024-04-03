Since Beginning Year, 669 People Added To Register Of Terrorists And Extremists In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, 669 people have been added to the Rosfinmonitoring register of terrorists and extremists in Russia, 17 of them minors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Novaya Gazeta Evropa (New Newspaper Europe).

It is noted that this is the highest figure compared to the same periods since at least 2019. Between January and March last year, 480 people were added to the register, and in 2022 - 378.

Thus, the register has grown fivefold since February 2014. It now includes 14,294 people. Rosfinmonitoring blocks all accounts and bank cards for those on the list. Among other things, they cannot receive an inheritance or issue a power of attorney with a notary.

Russiangetting more long-range responses to their blows - Zelensky

Currently, the list includes those accused of both preparing terrorist attacks and discrediting the army.

As reported, in early March, Rosfinmonitoring added Russian opposition politician and prominent chess player Gary Kasparov to the register of terrorists and extremists.