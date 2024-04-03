FM: Azerbaijan Attaches Great Importance To Promoting Solidarity In Islamic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov metwith Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders MohamedAbdelsalam, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around thecooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders, the preparations forthe 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the global threatsagainst the Islamic religion, as well as the religioussolidarity.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan attachesgreat importance to promoting unity and solidarity in the Islamicworld, underscoring the significance of developing mutual supportand cooperation within international organizations, on bilateral,regional and multilateral levels.

Highlighting the projects implemented by Azerbaijan with respectto promoting intercultural dialogue, as well as fighting againstsuch dangerous trends as Islamophobia, the Azerbaijani top diplomatsaid that the anti-Islamic policy pursued in some Western countriesraise serious concerns.

Secretary-General Mohamed Abdelsalam commended Azerbaijan'scontribution to the cooperation with Islamic world, the country'sposition in the post-conflict period, as well as its peaceinitiatives. He emphasized the significance of religious leaderspresenting joint initiatives concerning climate change, building onthe experiences of the previous year, within the framework ofCOP29.