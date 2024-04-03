Korean Air Celebrates 45 Years Of NY Services

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Seoul

:

Korean Air celebrated its 45th anniversary of serving New York on March 29.

To celebrate this milestone, Korean Air hosted a special event at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Among the highlights was the recognition of the 45th passenger checked-in on the airline's Seoul Incheon-bound flight KE082, who was presented with a Prestige (business) class round trip ticket between Seoul Incheon and New York.

“What a delightful surprise this is for me,” said Jihyeon Kim, winner of the business class round trip tickets.“I've been flying with Korean Air my whole life, and I'm excited to continue doing so.”

All passengers aboard KE082 received a specially-designed tote bag commemorating the occasion that was crafted in collaboration with the Korean Association of New York Artists (KANA), a non-profit cultural organization based in New York that supports young Korean-American artists while fostering cultural ties between the two nations.

Since its inaugural flight KE008 on March 29, 1979 from Gimpo Airport to New York JFK Airport via Anchorage, Korean Air has played a pivotal role in connecting the two nations. The three weekly flights quickly expanded to meet growing demand, operating 10 times a week by 1986.

Today Korean Air operates 14 round trip flights per week, demonstrating the airline's commitment to facilitating travel and bolstering economic ties between Korea and the U.S. In 2023, a total of 417,920 passengers flew on this route, the airline's second most popular route in the U.S. followed by Los Angeles. The airline deploys wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8i to provide passengers with exceptional service and comfort.

-B