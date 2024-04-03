Colt wins big at 2023 HKEX Awards

(MENAFN- Colt Technology Services) Colt Technology Services was named "Top Derivatives Data Vendor'' at the 2023 HKEX Awards held in Hong Kong.



The award recognises Colt as one of HKEX’s top data vendors based on annualised derivatives data revenue generated from 3 January 2023 to 29 December 2023.



Amana Lau, Regional Sales Director and Country Manager, Hong Kong said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Top Derivatives Data Vendor’ award (Global category) at the 2023 HKEX Awards event. This recognition is based on annualised Derivatives data revenue generated from 3 January 2023 to 29 December 2023. Our gratitude goes to our customers and partners for their support. The award reflects our commitment to making up a thriving ecosystem and sustaining leadership in digital transformation.”



Wesley Elder, Product Director at Colt Global Capital Markets, stated, "In recent years, the global derivatives market has experienced rapid growth. Our market data feeds for HKEX derivatives facilitate trading flow across multiple venues, enabling the successful capture of cross-market derivative trading opportunities. We are committed to deepening our support for our clients to help them seize market opportunities."





MENAFN03042024004914011372ID1108052130