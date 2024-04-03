Genai Startup Vodex Raises $2 Mn To Scale Global Expansion

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Homegrown GenAI startup Vodex on Wednesday said it has raised $2 million in a seed round from Unicorn India Ventures, and Pentathlon Ventures.
The funds raised will be used for global expansion as the startup plans to scale their business to at least 4 times in the next one year.
Vodex said it has already achieved a $1 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) in less than a year.
“Vodex will invest in building a dedicated and highly trained support team to ensure exceptional customer service. Vodex will become the go-to solution for businesses seeking to unlock the power of Gen AI-driven sales,” said Anshul Shrivastava, CEO, Vodex.
The SaaS offering of Vodex generates human-like voice conversations, empowering businesses to accelerate their sales cycle.
“We see disruptive capabilities in Vodex to emerge as a formidable player by applying the power of GenAI and SaaS to help enterprises manage their CRM engagements more efficiently,” said Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures.
Vodex previously raised a pre-seed round from 100X.
Unicorn India Ventures recently announced its first close of Rs 1000 crore Fund III.
