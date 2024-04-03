Ileana D’Cruz Is Working On ‘Self-Love’ With Her ‘Best Man’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress and new mother Ileana D'Cruz spoke about self-love and shared that she is working on it with her partner Michael Dolan, whom she tagged the“best man ever.”

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a page from 'How to stop breaking your own heart'. It said about being mistreated, self-worth, toxic situations and also stated that“if we don't love ourselves, we're going to end up around people who don't love us either.”

She captioned the note:“This. Working on self-love now with the best man ever @dolemite123 (heart emoji).”

Ileana married Dolan in May 2023. The two welcomed their firstborn, a son, in August 2023. The actress announced on social media the arrival of her son, whom she has named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana will be seen on the big screen in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. It also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who is making her debut, the film is set to release on April 19.