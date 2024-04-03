Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Meets With Governor Of St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has metwith the delegation from St. Petersburg, Russia headed citygovernor Alexander Beglov.

The sides underlined that the relations between Azerbaijan andRussia are based on good neighborliness and mutual understanding,and these relations cover many areas. They particularly highlightedthe significance of the personal rapport between the heads of statein driving forward bilateral cooperation.

The sides also noted that the Milli Majlis maintains closecooperation with both the Federation Council and the State Duma,with mutual visits and positive dialogues contributing to theongoing development of these relations.

Governor Alexander Beglov reminisced about his previous visit toAzerbaijan on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of theestablishment of the intergovernmental commission on economic andhumanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and the city of St.

The governor spoke warmly of Heydar Aliyev, the national leaderof the Azerbaijani people, adding that today President Ilham Aliyevcontinues the political course founded by the great leader ofAzerbaijani people with great success. He reminded that the 100thanniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev wascelebrated last year in St. Petersburg.