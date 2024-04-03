If Trump Wins, Control Of Ramstein Could Transfer From US To NATO - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US allies are considering transferring control of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine (the so-called Ramstein format) to NATO to secure this instrument if Donald Trump wins.

Politico wrote about this on Tuesday, citing three European and one American officials, according to Ukrinform.

“The U.S. and other Western countries are considering transferring to NATO a U.S.-led multinational group that coordinates the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, one of several new proposals that could help maintain the flow of arms to Kyiv under a second Donald Trump presidency”, the statement said.

's former protégé registers as lobbyist for Ukrain

It is noted that this is seen as one of several proposals that could help maintain the flow of weapons to Kyiv if Donald Trump wins. This issue is expected to be discussed during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels this Wednesday and Thursday.

Another proposal is to change NATO's status in the Ramstein group, instead of giving the North Atlantic Alliance full control over the group's work.

As reported, the meetings of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense are initiated by the United States and take place almost every month online or in person.