31St Asian Alumni Association Get-Together Leaves A Lasting Impression At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 31st AAFT Alumni Meet held at the esteemed Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) campus was nothing short of a spectacular showcase of zest, enthusiasm, and excitement. Students representing various batches flocked to the campus, greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere meticulously crafted for the occasion.



The event was a true extravaganza, featuring a vibrant blend of music, delectable cuisine, captivating entertainment, and prestigious awards. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the industry and President of AAFT, honored several prominent students for their remarkable contributions across different sectors.



"We are absolutely blown away by the meticulous arrangements, stunning decorations, sumptuous food, refreshing drinks, engaging entertainment, and prestigious awards. The overwhelming love and affection displayed by everyone present make us feel like we would eagerly enroll ourselves into AAFT all over again," expressed one of the senior students, reflecting the sentiment echoed by many attendees.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his congratulatory address, emphasized the importance of nurturing talent and fostering growth in every aspect of life. "We are here to ensure your success and growth in life. Whether it's your career, your family, or your personal journey, we want to see each and every one of you flourish," affirmed Dr. Marwah, encapsulating AAFT's unwavering commitment to its students' holistic development.



The event also witnessed a heartwarming reunion of both old and new teachers, who blessed and interacted with the young and seasoned students alike, adding a nostalgic touch to the proceedings.



The 31st AAFT Alumni Meet was a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on everyone in attendance and reaffirming AAFT's position as a beacon of excellence in the realm of education and entertainment.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT