Cisdem Pdfmaster V6 Introduced With New UI And Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On April 2, 2024, Cisdem has released a brand new version of its flagship PDFMaster. It brings a completely new user interface and a more powerful PDF solution, which greatly improves productivity.



Cisdem PDFMaster is an all-embracing PDF editor that provides a full set of robust functions to work on PDF files. It has the abilities to view, edit, convert, protect, unlock, compress and sign PDFs. Designed in a neat and user-friendly interface, all these can be conveniently enabled.



ï¿1⁄2We care deeply about the customer experience and weï¿1⁄2re excited to offer even smoother PDF editing capabilities.ï¿1⁄2 said Edward Riley, Cisdemï¿1⁄2s PDF project manager. ï¿1⁄2The new version has optimized the user interface, making the PDF editing process as simple and intuitive as possible. In addition, we have also improved some details in the functionality. We hope our users will enjoy this update experience.ï¿1⁄2



Whatï¿1⁄2s New in Cisdem PDFMaster?

The new version of Cisdem PDFMaster offers many upgrades and user experience improvements. Highlights include:



1 UI, making all the tools more

2 support for AI summarizing, translating, rewriting, and proofreading.(Mac only)

3 adding image watermarks to PDF.

4 enhanced overall performance.

5 adding background to PDF as well as removing unnecessary background from

6 support for adding Bates number in Editor

7 more page display modes for a better reading

8 OCR language options from 25 to 50+ (90+ for Mac).



Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster

1 text and imagesï¿1⁄2

Simply select the paragraph text in PDF and edit/modify/delete the existing text like editing a Word document, you can easily change the font style, size and color too. Plus, it allows users to insert images into anywhere, rotate, move, or adjust them to proper



2 add annotations and make comments

With PDFMaster you can add annotations to any PDF document - highlight/underline/strikeout text, add shapes, comments, call-out, links, drawings, stamps, measurement, even

3 PDF files and pages

No matter if users want to rotate, extract, insert, split or replace pages in PDF, this PDF organizer can easily and quickly manipulate PDF files and pages with a few

4 out and create PDF forms

With the powerful PDF form filler and creator, users can make a PDF form fillable by adding digital signature fields, check box, radio button, list box, combo box and OK button in less than a

5 PDF files with OCR feature

It enables users to export PDF into 10+ popular file formats and create PDF from 40+ formats with batch mode. In addition, it comes with a powerful OCR function that allows users to turn scans to searchable or editable

6 sensitive information

This PDF protector provides multiple security options for users: set open password or permissions password, mark for redaction (permanently remove sensitive information), add watermark and add digital signature with a certificate-based digital

7 PDF File size without losing quality

Depending on the robust size-reducing techniques, PDFMaster can reduce the file size up to 90% while retaining high ï¿1⁄2

8 two similar documents

Quickly identify the text differences between two similar PDF documents and highlight changes in different colors.



Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem PDFMaster can be downloaded at (for Windows), (for Mac). And people can purchase their full version from or , which allows people to buy a one-year license for 1 PC at $59.99 and one-time license at $89.99 with free upgrades.



Cisdem PDFMaster is currently hosting Easter Sale event, offering up to 35% off fromï¿1⁄2March 28thï¿1⁄2toï¿1⁄2April 8th. Now users can get PDFMaster at $47.99 click theï¿1⁄2linkï¿1⁄2to enjoy the discount. To know more about PDFMaster, please visitï¿1⁄2





About Cisdem

Cisdem is an authoritative software company that focuses on developing highly efficient PDF tools, multimedia and utility for Mac and Windows users. The company is committed to streamlining workflow and improving efficiency for every customer. Visit to learn more details.

