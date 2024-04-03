Suzuki Motorcycle India Closes The FY 2023-24 With Highest Ever Sales Of 1,133,902 Units

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 02 April 2024: Supported by a strong demand, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, continues its upward sales growth.



Sales during April 2023 - March 2024



For the first time ever, SMIPL's two-wheeler sales have crossed 11 lac mark. Recording the highest ever sales of 11,33,902 units in FY2023-24, SMIPL has achieved a double-digit growth of 21% against 9,38,371 units sold in FY2022-23.



The company's domestic sales have registered 26% growth from 7,30,756 units in FY2022-23 to 9,21,009 units in FY2023-24. SMIPL's export volume in FY2023-24 grew by 3% to 2,12,893 units from 2,07,615 units exported in FY2022-23.



Total sales in March 2024



SMIPL sold a total of 1,03,669 units in March 2024, up by 6.2% from 97,584 units in March 2023. With 18% growth in the domestic market, SMIPLâ€TMs sales closed at 86,164 units in March 2024 compared to 73,069 units in March 2023. Its exports closed at 17,505 units in Marchâ€TM24 compared to 24,515 units in Marchâ€TM23.



Speaking on the companyâ€TMs sales performance, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, â€œWe are extremely thankful to all our customers, dealer partners, suppliers and SMIPL team members for their support in achieving the highest ever sales in FY2023-24. SMIPLâ€TMs performance in FY2023-24 showcases the immense trust and confidence that customers have shown upon Suzuki two-wheelers. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the Indian two-wheeler market.



Furthermore, it continues its strong growth curve for consecutive months. With a focus on customer hospitality and satisfaction, we aim for sustaining this growth momentum in the future.â€



FY2023-24 was a significant year for Suzuki Motorcycle India. The company expanded its V-STROM family with the launch of the much-awaited Suzuki V-STROM 800DE, marking the companyâ€TMs first 800cc-class motorcycle in India. Additionally, the company updated its entire domestic line-up with E20 compliant engine.



To elevate the overall customer experience SMIPL expanded its footprint with inauguration of dealerships in multiple states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Punjab. During the last year, the company further forged new partnerships with banking and financial institutions making it easier for customers to own a Suzuki Motorcycle.



In a first, SMIPL also hosted Suzuki Matsuri - A vibrant festival honoring the spirit of motorcycling in Delhi and Bangalore. Apart from this SMIPL conducted Access Mileage contest and V-Strom experience days across locations for its customers.





ABOUT SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE INDIA PVT LTD (SMIPL)



Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan wherein they have the same manufacturing philosophy of PRODUCTS OF SUPERIOR VALUE right from the inception. SMIPL manufactures two-wheelers best suited for valuable Indian customers.

