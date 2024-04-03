Ukraine Exports $3.2B Worth Of Goods In Mar 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last month Ukraine exported 11.8 million tonnes of goods, totaling $3.2 billion.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine's exports remained relatively stable, approaching the level of January 2022, the month before the [Russian] full-scale invasion started. It is about 12 million tonnes in physical terms and more than $3 billion in monetary terms per month. In March 2024, according to the preliminary data, 11.8 million tonnes of goods were exported, totaling $3.2 billion,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

A reminder that, on March 1, 2024, during a visit to the United Kingdom by the Ukrainian delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, it was announced that the UNITY affordable ship insurance programme, implemented by Marsh McLennan and Lloyd's of London in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine, would be expanded. The programme will cover not only the maritime transport of grain and other essential foodstuffs, but also vessels carrying all non-military cargo, including container shipments.

