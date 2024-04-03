Intelligence Shows How Russian Buk Missile System Destroyed In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed how reconnaissance men and artillerymen destroyed a Buk anti-aircraft missile system of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published the video, according to Ukrinform.
On March 28, soldiers of the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine 'Kabul 9' discovered a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the frontline and fired at it with Ukrainian artillery. Read also:
"The enemy Buk air defense system has been destroyed!" the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said.
As reported, in March 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the most enemy artillery systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 976.
