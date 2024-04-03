Global Renewable Energy Capacity Up 52% In 5 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The capacity of renewable energy projects reached 3,869gigawatts last year, an increase of 52% over the last five years,the latest data from the International Renewable Energy Agency'sRenewable Capacity Statistics 2024 report reveals, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The rise in renewable capacity was fueled by the growing trendtoward clean energy sources worldwide as countries aim to distancethemselves from environmentally harmful fossil fuels.

The share of renewable energy in electricity capacity reached43.2% last year, rising by 8.6% compared to 2019.

Solar shows biggest growth

Between 2019 and 2023, solar power plants experienced thebiggest increase among renewable energy sources.

In the last five years, installed solar capacity rose by 138.5%to 1,419 gigawatts, followed by wind power plants, which recorded a63.5% rise from 2019 levels. The total installed power of globalwind power plants reached 1,017 gigawatts last year.

Biomass power plants increased their capacity by 20% from 2019to 2023, reaching 150 gigawatts, while geothermal power plants hit15 gigawatts last year, up by 7.1% from 2019.

The capacity of hydroelectric power plants in 2023 increased by6.4% over the five-year period, reaching 1,268 gigawatts.

The source with the smallest change in terms of installedcapacity was marine energy. This source, which encompasseselectricity produced from waves, tidal events, and sea winds, saw amarginal growth rate of 0.2%. Half of the marine energy projectswith 527 megawatts of installed capacity are located in Asia, and45% are in Europe.

- Largest renewable capacity growth in Asia

The biggest growth in renewable energy capacity was seen in Asiaat 74%, followed by Oceania countries at 56% and European countriesat 37%.

Over the same period, renewable capacity grew by 36% in NorthAmerica and by 29% in South America, while capacity growth wasregistered in Africa at 23%.

In the last five years, total off-grid renewable energy capacityhas increased by 36% to 12,754 megawatts.