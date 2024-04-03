Shootout At GMC Kathua 'Gangster' Killed, Police Official Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kathua/Jammu- An alleged gangster was killed in an exchange of fire with police inside the premises of a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday night, an official said.
He said a police official was injured in the encounter that took place outside the main building of the Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm.ADVERTISEMENT
A police party was chasing alleged gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and a search is on for the slain gangster's accomplices, he said.
The alleged gangster's identity was not immediately disclosed. Read Also Man Shot Dead By Uncle Over 'Domestic Disputes' In J&K's Poonch Two Persons Injured In Scuffle In Srinagar's Bemina
