Shootout At GMC Kathua 'Gangster' Killed, Police Official Injured

He said a police official was injured in the encounter that took place outside the main building of the Government Medical College (GMC) around 10:30 pm.

A police party was chasing alleged gangsters travelling in a car. One of them opened fire at the police party during the chase and was killed in retaliatory firing. Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma was injured in the exchange of fire, the official said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and a search is on for the slain gangster's accomplices, he said.

The alleged gangster's identity was not immediately disclosed.

