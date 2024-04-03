(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BASSTERRE, St Kitts – The Investment Gateway Summit in St. Kitts and Nevis presents Middle Eastern high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) an exclusive opportunity to venture into green energy investments, says the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

“St Kitts and Nevis is set to make a significant impact on the global stage as it hosts the prestigious Investment Gateway Summit from 11 to 15 May. As the summit welcomes Middle Eastern HNWIs and top institutional investors worldwide, it presents a unique opportunity for collaboration and investment in renewable energy projects,” adding.“St Kitts and Nevis is going beyond conventional expectations by prioritising sustainability and environmental stewardship. The decision to focus on green energy initiatives aligns with the nation's goal of reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards a more sustainable future.”

This exclusive gathering of global investors is not only a showcase of the nation's economic potential but also a testament to its commitment towards green energy initiatives.

By exploring numerous opportunities and engaging in collaborative efforts with industry stakeholders, investors can play a significant role in driving sustainable energy development both regionally and globally.

Connect with other industry leaders

The Summit will host networking events and forums where Middle Eastern investors can connect with industry experts, policymakers, and fellow investors. These interactions will foster collaboration and partnership opportunities in the green energy sector.

Workshops and panel discussions will focus on different subjects including green energy investment trends, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements providing valuable insights for Middle Eastern investors. Collaborative sessions will also encourage knowledge exchange and idea sharing among participants.

“The St Kitts and Nevis government is pushing towards creating a“green economy” and attracting more investments to manufacture solar panels, other parts for the solar industry, and geothermal energy to create more high-paying green jobs for its citizens. Geothermal energy promises to make St Kitts and Nevis the first nation independent of fossil fuels for electricity generation, marking it the greenest place on earth. With new ambitions on their way, the twin federation has a fantastic opportunity for investors in the renewable energy sector.”

African high-net-worth individuals (HWNIs)

Meanwhile, The Investment Gateway Summit taking place in St Kitts and Nevis, presents an exclusive opportunity for African high-net-worth individuals (HWNIs) to have a unique experience to 'connect, celebrate and collaborate' with like-minded global investors from 11 to 15 May.

Among those confirmed to attend are renowned leaders representing leading sectors in Africa. Notable figures from industries such as telecommunications, finance, energy, and agriculture have registered to participate in this exclusive event.

“This remarkable five-day event will offer individuals the chance to gather for networking and interaction with industry leaders, featuring lively workshops, engaging panel discussions, cultural exhibitions, and a firsthand experience of the vibrant spirit of St Kitts and Nevis.

“These African investors will have the invaluable opportunity to broaden their international networking connections as they join hundreds of global citizens, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from key regions such as America, Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE, and China at the summit. This convergence of diverse perspectives and expertise promises to facilitate cross-border collaborations, foster strategic partnerships, and unlock new avenues for growth and investment on a global scale,” reports the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

'Connect, Celebrate, Collaborate' with economic citizens

This Summit marks a pioneering milestone as the first of its kind globally, attracting African HNWIs, proud local and economic citizens, global investors, C-Suite executives, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, prospective St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) applicants, as well as local CBI Authorised Agents and International Marketing Agents.

Furthermore, each day of the Summit is designed for African investors to immerse themselves in discussions with the St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, government officials and explore the country's attractions. The detailed agenda includes exhibits, interactive conferences and panel discussions.

African HNWIs can enquire about becoming exhibitors or sponsors of the Summit to connect with other African HNWIs with St Kitts and Nevis citizenship, acquired through the CBI Programme. This will be a unique opportunity to create new partnerships via projects within the twin-federation and share visionary ideas.

“St Kitts and Nevis is prepared to welcome African HNWIs, entrepreneurs, highly talented Africans, prospective African CBI applicants and C-Suite African businesspeople to the country of possibilities and prosperity,” the St Kitts and Nevis government reiterated.

