Boost For Cambodia’S Textile Sector With Brazilian Cotton

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Cotton Producers Association (Abrapa) embarked on Brazil's inaugural multi-sector mission to Cambodia from March 19–28.



This mission aimed to highlight Brazilian cotton's role in propelling Cambodia's textile industry forward.



Initiated by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture, this venture seeks to enhance bilateral trade.



In the last twenty years, Cambodia's garment export growth has averaged 12% annually, boosting revenues from $1 billion to $9 billion in 2022.



This growth positioned Cambodia as the world's seventh-largest clothing exporter. Yet, the country imports all its required yarn and fabrics.







Introducing cotton imports and spinning mills could significantly advance Cambodia's economic landscape.



Marcelo Duarte of Abrapa shared insights on boosting Cambodia 's spinning sector.



He outlined that such development could potentially increase the sector's value by over 400%, adding $2.4 billion to annual revenue and fostering job creation.



Energy supply remains a hurdle for Cambodia's industrial progress, needing stable and affordable energy solutions.



As a leading global cotton producer and exporter, Brazil is poised to supply high-quality, traceable, and sustainably produced cotton.



Notably, 82% of Brazil's 2022–23 cotton production was certified for its socio-environmental responsibility.









Cambodia's textile industry could expand due to supply chain diversification from China and rising sustainable fashion demand.









In short, Cambodia owning 2% of global clothing trade, can capitalize on trends with sustainable cotton against synthetics.

