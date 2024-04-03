U.S. Government’S $2 Billion Bitcoin Transfer Raises Market Speculation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, the U.S. government transferred 30,175 Bitcoin (BTC) to a Coinbase wallet, with a value of about $2 billion, stirring the cryptocurrency market.



This move, reported by Arkham Intelligence, involves assets seized from Silk Road, a notorious dark web marketplace.



In 2020, the government seized 69,370 bitcoins from Silk Road, marking the largest cryptocurrency confiscation to date.



Such transfers often suggest forthcoming sales, similar to a previous sale of 9,861 bitcoins in late 2022.



The United States holds 207,189 bitcoins, worth around $13.8 billion, making it the world's sixth-largest bitcoin holder.







However, this ranking places it behind entities like Microstrategy, Binance, two ETF managers, and Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.



This significant transaction has ignited fears of a potential market sell-off, spotlighting the complex interplay between regulatory actions and the digital currency market's dynamics.

Background

If the U.S. decides to sell more, it could significantly influence Bitcoin 's value. The country has previously sold portions of its holdings.



Currently, it retains about 200,000 bitcoin units. Combined with past sales, the total value reaches approximately $17 billion.



In the past three months alone, the value of seized Bitcoin has surged by $4 billion. This rise mirrors the cryptocurrency's overall market increase.



Investors are optimistic about the expected approval of Bitcoin spot price ETFs in the U.S. They anticipate this in January.



Investors fear a potential market flood if the U.S. sells all its Bitcoin at once. A sudden increase in Bitcoin supply could lower its price without a rise in demand.

