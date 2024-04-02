King Receives Spain PM, Commends Spain Efforts To Aid Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez

at Al Husseiniya Palace, as part of ongoing efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.



The meeting,

attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered the dangerous situation in Gaza, as His Majesty stressed the need to stop the war, protect Gazans, and increase the flow of medical and relief aid, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King commended Spain's support of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as its proactive role in the humanitarian response in the Strip, its contribution to aid airdrops, and its support for efforts to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.



His Majesty stressed the need to continue supporting UNRWA to enable it to provide its humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate, especially in light of the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, the statement said.



The King reiterated that there can be no peace or stability in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue, on the basis of the two-state solution.



Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, the accompanying Spanish delegation, and Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas attended the meeting.

