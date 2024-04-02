Techmediabreaks Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC), Subsidiary Set To Spotlight Tracer 1000 Trace Detector At Leading Security Trade Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an innovative science and technology company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st

Detect Corporation, will be showcasing the TRACER 1000 Narcotics Trace Detector (“NTD”) and Explosives Trace Detector (“ETD”) at the International Security Conference and Exposition. Known as ISC West, the conference and expo is slated to run April 9–12, 2024, in Las Vegas; the event is the one of the leading comprehensive security trade events in the nation and will be attended by key security and public-safety professionals. A high-performance laboratory instrument powered by Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology(TM), the TRACER 1000 can detect trace levels of narcotics or explosive compounds in seconds. The device is the first mass spectrometry-based ETD to receive European Civil Aviation Conference (“ECAC”) certification for both checkpoint and cargo security and can be used in an array of sectors, including airports, border security, checkpoint, cargo, infrastructure security, correctional facilities, military and law enforcement.“We are extremely excited to share our user-friendly mass spectrometer, the TRACER 1000, which is powered by our AMS Technology, with leading industry experts and security-industry professionals at the ISC West conference,” said Astrotech chair, CEO and CTO Thomas B. Pickens III in the press release.“This allows us a platform to reach those in the industry across various markets, such as security, checkpoint, military and law enforcement, that strive for quality instrumentation, that require a minimum amount of maintenance and [that] want accurate but rapid detection.”

About Astrotech Corp.

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.

