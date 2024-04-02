(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Uncle Bud's, are reporting significant sales of it its revolutionary nanoemulsified CBD product: CBD Body Revive Spray; the spray has 1,200 mg of Nano-CBD. CBD Body Revive Spray is the initial product in Uncle Bud's Premium Collection, which has been an immediate success. The Premium Collection includes UltraShear(TM) processed nanoemulsion products. PBIO's patented UltraShear Technology(TM) allows oil-soluble active molecules such as vitamin D3, retinol and CBD to be prepared into high-quality nanoemulsions that offer rapid absorption and unparalleled bioavailability of the oil-based active ingredients into the water-based biochemistry of humans, animals and plants. PBIO is a leading innovator in high-pressure nanotechnology and a pioneer in the development of novel, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments and nanoemulsion products and services for the health and wellness, food and beverage, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and other industries. In addition, the company announced that has received a Massachusetts processing license for industrial hemp, which allows PBIO to develop, manufacture, market and sell UltraShear Technology(TM)-processed products in the rapidly expanding CBD marketplace.“Uncle Bud's newly launched Nano-CBD Body Revive Spray, an innovative, all-plant-based, organic, highly bioavailable flagship product processed using PBIO's UltraShear platform, captured an impressive 30% conversion of Uncle Bud's total CBD Revive Spray product revenue in March alone,” said Pressure BioSciencesdirector of sales and marketing John Hollister in the press release.“The surge in demand for this revolutionary new product prompted an urgent restocking of this initial product in Uncle Bud's Premium Collection, in order to meet the enthusiastic consumer response to date.”

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The company's patented, scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) platform allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil-based active components in water. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. PBIO's patented, original enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control biomolecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counterbioterrorism applications. The company's patented BaroFold(TM) technology platform positions PBIO to provide valuable contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to the biopharmaceuticals industry.

The company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers. For more information, visit the company website at .

