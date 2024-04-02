Investornewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Releases Q4, FY 2023 Financial Report Reflect Focus On Core Healthcare Network

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leader in healthcare networking and technological innovation, is reporting financial results for Q4 and full year ended Dec. 31, 2023. A highlight of the report includes that, based on“strategic advancements and its focus on core healthcare technologies and networking capabilities, HealthLynked achieved a

significant 70% reduction in net loss

for the fourth quarter, highlighting a period of fiscal management and strategic positioning for future growth.” The report noted that the company's strategic focus and technological innovations are paving the way for an optimistic outlook with optimization of operational expenses leading to a

52% cut in operational losses. In addition, the company's strategic sale of ACO Health Partners brought in $3.76 million and contributed to HealthLynked's financial restructuring while also bolstering the company's liquidity and financial resilience.“The recent launch of our pay app version 3.2.1 and the forthcoming integration of ARI mark significant milestones in our mission to transform healthcare delivery and drive additional revenues,” said HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent in the press release.“Despite temporary staffing transitions, our focus on our core healthcare network and technological innovations positions us for substantial growth and profitability. We continue to grow our user base while integrating technology that improves patient care and the efficient exchange of medical information between doctors and patients.”

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked is dedicated to improving global community health. The company's mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: First, to transform healthcare into a system marked by enhanced efficiency and improved care for all, leveraging cutting-edge technology and connectivity. Second, to forge a patient-centric network that not only places patients at the heart of their healthcare journey but also mobilizes their participation to accelerate medical discoveries and the development of cures for diseases that impact humanity. This pioneering model empowers individuals with unparalleled access to and control over their medical information, fostering a collaborative environment where every patient contribution can spearhead breakthroughs in health and wellness. Through these concerted efforts, the company aims to secure a healthier future for generations to come. At the heart of the company's endeavors is the HealthLynked Network, a sophisticated, cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data - including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records - HealthLynked members are empowered to take an active role in managing their healthcare with unparalleled ease and efficiency. For more information about the company, please visit .

