Investornewsbreaks Apptech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Closes On $2M Common Stock Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AppTech Payments (NASDAQ: APCX) ,

a pioneering fintech company powering frictionless commerce, has closed on a previously announced underwritten public offering. The offering was comprised of 2,000,000 shares of common stock at $1 per share. The offering is valued at an estimated $2 million in gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The announcement noted that APCX also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock to cover any overallotments. EF Hutton LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small- and midsized enterprises, and consumers through its scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with its Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, visit the company website at

.

