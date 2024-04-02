ENA, A Synthetic Dollar Protocol, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ENA, a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum in the DeFi Zone. For all CoinW users, the ENA/USDT will be officially available for trading on 2nd April 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ENA, we are launching the“Join the ENA bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Introducing Ethena Labs

Ethena Labs stands at the forefront of innovation within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, introducing a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum. At its core, Ethena's mission is to provide a censorship-resistant, scalable, and stable crypto-native solution for money. This is realized through USDe, a synthetic dollar token fully backed by staked Ethereum collateral and delta-hedging derivatives positions. Ethena's approach ensures stability and reliability, paving the way for a new era of decentralized finance.

On-Chain Components:

At the heart of Ethena's hedging system are its on-chain components, comprising smart contracts meticulously crafted to enable seamless execution of key functions. These functions include minting, redeeming, staking, and unstaking of USDe, the synthetic dollar token that forms the cornerstone of Ethena's ecosystem.

Through these smart contracts, users can engage in the permissionless acquisition of USDe, direct minting and redeeming of USDe against staked Ethereum collateral, and stake and unstack USDe to earn a proportionate share of the generated yield. This permissionless access empowers users to participate in the Ethena ecosystem with ease, fostering inclusivity and decentralization.

Off-Chain Components:

Complementing its on-chain infrastructure, Ethena employs a suite of off-chain components to manage delta hedging positions with respect to deposited collateral. These off-chain services play a crucial role in maintaining the stability and efficiency of Ethena's hedging system, ensuring that the protocol's collateral remains adequately hedged against market volatility.

Through strategic partnerships and advanced risk management techniques, Ethena's off-chain components optimize the management of delta hedging positions, mitigating risks and maximizing returns for users. By leveraging both on-chain and off-chain capabilities, Ethena creates a holistic ecosystem that delivers unparalleled stability and resilience in the ever-evolving DeFi landscape.

Tokenomics

ENA serves as the governance token of the Ethena ecosystem, empowering holders with voting rights and the ability to influence key decisions regarding the protocol's future direction. By holding ENA, users become active participants in shaping the governance framework, strategic initiatives, and protocol upgrades. This democratic approach fosters community engagement, transparency, and decentralization, aligning with Ethena's vision of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem.

About ENA

Ethena provides derivative infrastructure to transform Ethereum into the first stablecoin exchange with native crypto yields through a Delta-neutral hedging process to ensure stability. Collateral is allocated to protect on-chain custodial wallets, with corresponding short positions taken as Delta-neutral collateral.