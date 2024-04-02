Heatwave Alert In India Today: IMD Predicts Heatwave Conditions In THESE Places From Tomorrow, Rainfall Likely Too

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In its daily briefing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided forecasts for rainfall activities and heatwave conditions across various regions of India per the IMD, there will be continued enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Northeast India on April 7, 2024 conditionsHeatwave conditions are expected to persist over portions of east and peninsular India from April 3 to April 6.Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions on April 4, while isolated places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand may also face heatwave conditions during this period April 3 to April 5, heatwaves are predicted in isolated pockets of Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal, and East Madhya Pradesh areas of Jharkhand and Vidarbha are also expected to experience heatwave conditions on April 4 and April 5.Also Read: Heatwave alert in India Today: IMD predicts above-normal temperatures in Karnataka, Telangana and THESE states this weekHeatwave conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka from April 1 to April 5.Earlier, IMD's forecast highlighted the likelihood of \"extreme heat\" across several Indian states in the upcoming months. The prediction indicated an increase in above-normal heatwave days over most plain regions, with expectations of 10 to 20 heatwave days in various parts of the country compared to the usual four to eight days, central India, adjoining areas of the northern plains, and south India were mentioned to experience above-normal heatwave days in April. The forecast emphasised that Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh would bear the brunt of heatwaves light to moderate rainfall is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next seven days, with isolated occurrences of thunderstorms and lightning from April 1 to April 3.Heavy rainfall or snowfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh from April 1 to April 5.Also Read: IMD predicts Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 other states will face worst impact of heat waves from April to JuneOn April 4, heavy rainfall is forecasted over Assam and Meghalaya forecasts are crucial for residents and authorities to stay prepared and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with the predicted weather conditions.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN02042024007365015876ID1108051649