New Policy Template Library Toolkit Equips Organizations To Build And Customize Policies

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterprisePolicy –Every organization should have enterprise policies in place to ensure required and prohibited activities are formally documented and communicated, but it can be difficult to know where to begin. ISACA's new Policy Template Library Toolkit provides enterprises with a starting point to build and customize the necessary principles to meet the needs of their specific operational environments and compliance requirements.
ISACA's toolkit contains 15 policy templates, each of which can be tailored to meet the policy guidelines of the enterprise. These include:
Acceptable Use (Company Systems) Policy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Acceptable Use Policy Change Management Policy Clear Desk Policy Cloud Computing Services Usage Policy Data Backup Policy Information Classification and Protection Policy Information Security Policy Logging and Monitoring Policy Network Security Policy Personnel Security Policy Removable Media Handling Policy Third-Party Management Policy User Access Management Policy Vulnerability Management Policy
Each policy template included in the toolkit meets the following objectives:
Define the purpose and owner(s) of the policy.
Describe the parties (employees, contractors, third parties, etc.) expected to comply with the policy.
Communicate the roles and responsibilities for the key activities defined in the policy and the consequences of noncompliance.
Establish a timeline for periodic review and approval of the policy.
“ISACA is committed to providing enterprises with customizable tools that help them in today's tech landscape,” said Lisa Cook, GRC Professional Practices Principal at ISACA.“Enterprises of all sizes, and across any geography and industry can benefit from these templates as they create policies that are the right fit and most effective for their organizations.”
These policies help organizations fill much-needed gaps while saving time. For instance, in a recent survey , only 10% of organizations said they had a comprehensive AI policy.
The Policy Template Library Toolkit is free for ISACA members and $49 for non-members. To access the toolkit, visit .
