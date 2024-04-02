New Policy Template Library Toolkit Equips Organizations To Build And Customize Policies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ISACA toolkit contains 15 editable templates, including AI policy

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterprisePolicy –Every organization should have enterprise policies in place to ensure required and prohibited activities are formally documented and communicated, but it can be difficult to know where to begin. ISACA's new Policy Template Library Toolkit provides enterprises with a starting point to build and customize the necessary principles to meet the needs of their specific operational environments and compliance requirements.





ISACA's toolkit contains 15 policy templates, each of which can be tailored to meet the policy guidelines of the enterprise. These include:



Acceptable Use (Company Systems) Policy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Acceptable Use Policy

Change Management Policy

Clear Desk Policy

Cloud Computing Services Usage Policy

Data Backup Policy

Information Classification and Protection Policy

Information Security Policy

Logging and Monitoring Policy

Network Security Policy

Personnel Security Policy

Removable Media Handling Policy

Third-Party Management Policy

User Access Management Policy Vulnerability Management Policy

Each policy template included in the toolkit meets the following objectives:

Define the purpose and owner(s) of the policy.Describe the parties (employees, contractors, third parties, etc.) expected to comply with the policy.Communicate the roles and responsibilities for the key activities defined in the policy and the consequences of noncompliance.Establish a timeline for periodic review and approval of the policy.

“ISACA is committed to providing enterprises with customizable tools that help them in today's tech landscape,” said Lisa Cook, GRC Professional Practices Principal at ISACA.“Enterprises of all sizes, and across any geography and industry can benefit from these templates as they create policies that are the right fit and most effective for their organizations.”

These policies help organizations fill much-needed gaps while saving time. For instance, in a recent survey , only 10% of organizations said they had a comprehensive AI policy.

The Policy Template Library Toolkit is free for ISACA members and $49 for non-members. To access the toolkit, visit .

About ISACA

ISACA® ( ) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

