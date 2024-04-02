National Donate Life Month Kicks Off Across Colorado & Wyoming

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Proclamations, illuminated buildings and other events throughout the month of April to honor organ, eye and tissue donors

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This month, locations across Colorado and Wyoming will transform into a palette of blue and green while Donate Life flags fly high into the sky. They will serve as reminders of the difference one person's decision can make when they say“yes” to registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor. For more than 20 years, Donor Alliance – the nonprofit that facilitates organ and tissue donation for transplantation – and the nation have been observing April as National Donate Life Month . It's a time to honor heroic donors and their families for giving the gift of life and to raise awareness about the importance of donation.





Raising a Donate Life flag is the cornerstone of National Donate Life Month. When a donation occurs in a hospital, a Donate Life flag is often flown to honor the gift of life. During April, this cornerstone event expands beyond the hospital to include the entire community to raise a flag in unity, remembrance and support. In addition, locations across Colorado and Wyoming will illuminate in blue and green, while cities and towns will proclaim April“Donate Life Month” to highlight the importance of registration to save and heal more lives in our communities.

“The widespread show of support for National Donate Life Month continues to grow demonstrating how our region remains Rocky Mountain strong around this mission. Many people have personally experienced the impact donation and transplantation has in our communities,” said Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO, Donor Alliance.“Both Colorado and Wyoming are some of the most generous states in the country when it comes to donation. Even with this generosity, the waitlist does not wait. There are nearly 1,300 people in our community waiting today for a lifesaving transplant. Donor Alliance has immense gratitude to the donors and their families who made the choice to provide these lifesaving and healing gifts.”

In 2023, the generosity of 307 organ donors and their families provided 918 lifesaving organ transplants, and more than 1,700 tissue donors provided more than 100,000 lifesaving and healing gifts. Tissue transplants provide hope to tens of thousands of people suffering from disease, injury, trauma or blindness.

One person can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation. People can register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor the next time they obtain or renew their driver license at the DMV. The heart with the Y on your driver license means you have joined the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming registry. During National Donate Life Month, many driver license offices across the region will be decorated in blue and green to support the cause, as the simple and important question they ask saves and heals so many lives.

Coloradans and Wyomingites are also invited to 'Shine A Light' at home this month. The campaign was inspired by one of Donor Alliance's volunteers, a heart and kidney recipient. For more than two years, he would light two candles for his“Angel Donor” in honor of their gift of life. Visit decidingondonation to request a free candle lighting kit to spotlight the need.

For more information on National Donate Life Month events, please visit DonorAlliance .

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation for transplantation in Colorado and most of Wyoming. As a federally designated organ procurement organization – one of 56 in the U.S. – Donor Alliance serves more than 6.3 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance walks alongside the family during the organ recovery process and ensures their loved one's gifts are safely received at transplant centers in a timely manner. Donor Alliance also facilitates tissue donation to save and heal more lives across our community.

In addition, the organization maintains partnerships with hospitals and manages the Donate Life Colorad and Donate Life Wyomin donor registries, which are symbols of the cause. Through Donate Life, Donor Alliance educates residents on the lifesaving benefits of donation, inspiring them to register. For more information, please visit DonorAllianc .

Contacts

Heather Burke, Donor Alliance



720-689-9379



...

The post National Donate Life Month Kicks Off Across Colorado & Wyoming appeared first on Caribbean News Global .