Empowered Ventures Acquires Benoure Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

CARMEL, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empowered Ventures, a 100% employee-owned holding company based in Carmel, Ind., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Benoure Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning (Benoure), a leading residential and commercial mechanical contractor based in South Burlington, Vermont.





Founded by Robert Benoure, Sr. in 1966 and led by President Brad Benoure since 2018, Benoure has grown to become the largest company in Vermont doing both residential and commercial plumbing, heating, and air conditioning. With over 80 licensed plumbers and HVAC technicians in the field, and a talented back-office staff, Benoure handles all aspects of contracted work consistently, reliably, and with a long-standing reputation based on superb quality.

“I am thrilled to welcome the entire Benoure team to Empowered Ventures,” said Empowered Ventures President & CEO, Chris Fredericks.“As an employee-owned holding company, we help business owners by providing a relatively easy buyout process that results in the employees joining our diversified ESOP. We are incredibly grateful to Brad for entrusting us with Benoure's future and excited to partner with him and his team going forward.”

“The entire Benoure family has been extremely proud to build this company and serve this community since 1966, so selling Benoure was a bittersweet decision,” shared Brad.“I am excited to have found a buyer, Empowered Ventures, that I am confident will continue the legacy my family has built. They will take care of the people who have helped build Benoure to what it is today for many years to come. I am looking forward to leading Benoure into the future and working with the Empowered Ventures team to bring Benoure to the next level.”

Joining Empowered Ventures reinforces Benoure's commitment to excellent service and quality. With the acquisition, Benoure's employees join the Empowered Ventures ESOP, which owns 100% of Empowered Ventures and its operating companies. Empowered Ventures brings strategic assistance and resources to support Benoure's continued growth and success.

“When employees become owners, we find they become even more engaged and invested in the success of the business,” said Chris.“Succession planning can be an overwhelming process. Working with Empowered Ventures enables an owner to sell their business while confidently leaving it in the hands of those who know it best – an ideal scenario for a company like Benoure. We are so excited for Benoure to continue building on its incredible history and remaining a leading residential and commercial plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor for decades to come.”

To learn more visit Benoure at and Empowered Ventures at .

About Empowered Ventures

Founded in 2020 by leading fabric supplier TVF, which transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2010, Empowered Ventures is an employee-owned holding company based in Carmel, Ind. Empowered Ventures helps business owners with succession planning by providing a long-term home for great companies and employees. Empowered Ventures is not a fund, has no outside investors and uses its own capital to fund acquisitions. All employees of companies owned by Empowered Ventures join its employee ownership program.

About Benoure Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Founded in 1966, Benoure is a mechanical contractor based in South Burlington, Vermont. With areas of expertise in commercial and residential construction, design-build, and energy efficient systems, Benoure has won numerous awards as an industry leader. The company is known as a contractor-of-choice for quality, safety, accuracy, and on-time delivery. Benoure's talented and dedicated team takes tremendous pride in approaching each job and each client relationship as a long-term partnership, always keeping its client's best interests in mind, and delivering top quality workmanship.

